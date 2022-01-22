Santa Ana Winds expected to continue in San Diego area Saturday

Over the period, sustained winds of 20 mph to 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, are expected, meteorologists said.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Gusty conditions were expected to continue in the San Diego area Saturday, creating a potential for wind damage and roadway hazards, the National Weather Service said.

The predicted spell of blustery Santa Ana currents out of the northeast prompted the NWS to issue a wind advisory for local inland valley and mountain locales from Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Over the period, sustained winds of 20 mph to 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, are expected, meteorologists said.

High, but not as severe, winds were expected to continue Saturday night and into Sunday, according to the weather service.

The agency advised those who live, work or travel in the affected areas to secure outdoor objects and use extra caution when driving, especially if operating large, high-profile vehicles.