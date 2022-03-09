Scorching heat at Snapdragon Stadium forces fans out of seats and into shade, some in need of medical aid

Saturday's game came on the heels of extreme, record breaking heat across San Diego County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — It was supposed to be a day of celebrating the opening of Snapdragon Stadium. But the scorching heat forced fans out of their seats and into the shade, several in need of medical attention due to heat-related illnesses.

Temperatures reached 100 degrees at kick-off, as the San Diego State University Aztecs faced off against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

Some fans were carried out on stretchers by first responders.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, they received an abnormal amount of calls for heat-related medical attention from fans at Snapdragon Stadium.

Photos sent in from CBS 8 viewers showed groups of fans across the stadium huddled underneath awnings attempting to seek relief from the sun.

Fans took to social media pointing out the stadium design lacked any shade that could have provided much needed relief from the unrelenting heat.

"There were several patients treated at Snapdragon," the department said.

The total number of patients treated by AMR and the San Diego Fire Department and what they patients were treated for will be released on Tuesday, the department said.

Saturday's game came on the heels of extreme, record breaking heat across San Diego County.

An Extreme Heat Warning from the National Weather Service was extended to Tuesday at 8 p.m.