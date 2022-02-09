Massive turnout at Snapdragon Stadium could mean big parking issues

Overflow parking will be available at both SDSU and Hazard Center, allowing fans to park and then ride the trolley to the stadium.

SAN DIEGO — With a massive turnout expected for Saturday's opening game at Snapdragon Stadium, Aztecs fans can also expect huge parking challenges as well.

The lots at Snapdragon Stadium will open five hours before kick-off, but be forewarned: parking there will be at a premium.

For San Diego residents living in neighborhoods surrounding Snapdragon, they are bracing for the crowds of fans that come with game day.

"I's going to be busy -- packed!," said Sande Foust, along with her grandson Brody Welsh.

"It's probably going to be parking wherever, wherever you can get in," said Mission Valley resident Angela Cutshaw.

"I'm anticipating a lot of cars, and a lot of people coming up and parking on our streets," said Serra Mesa resident Michelle Nemeth.

Most neighbors said they don't mind the invasion of Aztec fans.

"As long as they're respectful, and park where they're supposed to," added Nemeth.

Some residents in the area even see an opportunity.

"If they're willing to park in my neighborhood I'll charge them a cool little couple dollars," said Devon Calloway. "I mean, nothing wrong with a couple quick bucks, right?"

Parking at Snapdragon Stadium

Those hoping to park in one of the 6200 spots at the stadium are encouraged to buy parking passes.

Passes are $30 each

Available for purchase through Ticketmaster

Fans are encouraged to purchase their parking passes ahead of time, and download the passes to their phones

Additional parking

Overflow parking will be available at both SDSU as well as at Hazard Center, allowing fans to park and then ride the trolley to the stadium

You can park at the SDSU campus at the P3 or P4 parking structure,

Passes are $20 and will include four free trolley tickets

MTS

MTS will also be running extra trolley service on Saturday, and fans are urged to take advantage of the free park-and-ride lots.

Uber and Lyft

For those opting for Uber or Lyft to get to and from the stadium, there is a specially designated area for pick-up and drop-off at Mission Village Drive, north of Jacaranda Street.

As kick-off approaches, the anticipation is building.

"It is an exciting moment for everybody at Snapdragon Stadium," Nemeth said.

For more information on parking and using public transportation for getting to and from Snapdragon Stadium, click here.

For more information on taking advantage of MTS trolley service, click here.