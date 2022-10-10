San Diego Humane Society help displaced pets in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

The San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team delivered around 3,000 pounds of pet food per day to animals in need.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team has returned from Florida, after the organization helped rescue animals in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Crews delivered around 3,000 pounds of pet food per day to animals in need.

The minute the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty for Animals asked for additional help in Florida, Lieutenant Clint Ganus and three other San Diego Humane Society Emergency Response members jumped into action.

"My own pets are my family members. They are my kids. I couldn’t image being separated, especially during a time you’ve lost everything," said Summer Piper, San Diego Humane Society Emergency Response Team volunteer. Imagine your kids are trying to find a way home and there’s no home. It's really emotional to think of that and putting myself in that situation is difficult,"



The Emergency Response members spent eight days transporting stray dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian to shelters, in hopes of reuniting them with their owners.

They went door-to-door making sure pet owners had everything they needed, including pet food and supplies. They even cleaned debris from yards and walked dogs at evacuation centers.

Piper says the devastation can make anyone emotional and she's grateful she could do her part.

"I'm sorry, it’s a really wonderful feeling," said Piper, as she teared up. "It really kind of fills your heart with the things that you are able to do. People are so grateful just for little things in a time they don’t have much. It makes you feel good. You can make families whole again by bringing pets back together with their owners."