SDPD officers injured after Gaslamp assault

When officers arrived at the scene of the fight, a crowd surrounded the two officers and began to assault them.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO — An early Sunday morning fight around 2 a.m. in the Gaslamp Quarter left two San Diego Police Department officers injured, one seriously, according to SDPD.

SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki confirmed to CBS 8 that a police sergeant sustained serious injuries. The sergeant was transported to a local hospital and is still receiving medical care. 

According to SDPD, officers were responding to a fight in progress near Fifth Avenue and F Street in Downtown San Diego. 

When officers arrived at the scene of the fight, a crowd surrounded the two officers and began to assault them.

SDPD said multiple arrests were made, including the suspect who attacked the police sergeant. 

