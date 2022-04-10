SDPD officers injured after Gaslamp assault

SAN DIEGO — An early Sunday morning fight around 2 a.m. in the Gaslamp Quarter left two San Diego Police Department officers injured, one seriously, according to SDPD.
SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki confirmed to CBS 8 that a police sergeant sustained serious injuries. The sergeant was transported to a local hospital and is still receiving medical care.
According to SDPD, officers were responding to a fight in progress near Fifth Avenue and F Street in Downtown San Diego.
When officers arrived at the scene of the fight, a crowd surrounded the two officers and began to assault them.
SDPD said multiple arrests were made, including the suspect who attacked the police sergeant.