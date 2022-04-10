SDPD officers injured after Gaslamp assault

When officers arrived at the scene of the fight, a crowd surrounded the two officers and began to assault them.

SAN DIEGO — An early Sunday morning fight around 2 a.m. in the Gaslamp Quarter left two San Diego Police Department officers injured, one seriously, according to SDPD.

SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki confirmed to CBS 8 that a police sergeant sustained serious injuries. The sergeant was transported to a local hospital and is still receiving medical care.

According to SDPD, officers were responding to a fight in progress near Fifth Avenue and F Street in Downtown San Diego.

When officers arrived at the scene of the fight, a crowd surrounded the two officers and began to assault them.