SDPD releases body-camera footage of fatal police shooting in Barrio Logan

The family of 37-year-old Christopher DeArman believe that the shooting was unjustified, and that their loved one was targeted.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police released body-worn camera video of a fatal police shooting from last Friday night in Barrio Logan.

The family of 37-year-old Christopher DeArman is speaking out. They say the fatal shooting of their father and brother by police following a traffic stop for a broken taillight, was "unjustified".

According to DeArman's sister Patricia, DeArman battled mental illness. She believes that the police should have done more to de-escalate the situation.

A use-of-force expert, however, countered that the officers showed enormous patience before the encounter turned deadly.

The patrolmen, identified as officers Christopher Aguilar and Jacob Meyers, told DeArman that they would have to search his truck, after smelling marijuana.

DeArman admitted to having pot in the car. Officers said they had to verify that he wasn't illegally transporting drugs, telling DeArman that they had probable cause.

A computer background check showed DeArman had three prior convictions for carrying a firearm in a vehicle.

After a supervisor arrived, police again tried to order DeArman out of the truck.

After officers opened the driver's door. DeArman then started the engine and took off.

After a brief two-block chase, DeAman then pulled to a stop, got out, and, according to police, immediately fired a handgun at the officers as they exited, one bullet hitting the patrol car. prompting the officers to return fire.

DeArman collapsed by his gun and died at a hospital.

"They did everything they should have done, and I wish there could have been a different outcome," said retired SDPD Lieutenant Ray Shay, an expert on the lethal use of force.

Shay said that the officers did have probable cause to pull DeArman over, and in his view, handled the entire incident by the book.

"The officers showed enormous patience is what I saw," Shay added, "and the gentleman obviously tried to kill both of the officers, and they protected themselves. They were out there to protect human life but they also have to protect themselves."

"You don't kill someone over a tail light!" said DeArman's sister Patricia. She and his 18-year-old son David said they believe that the shooting was unjustified and that their loved one was targeted.

"They see a tattooed-up Mexican in the wrong neighborhood, and they're going to stop him for any reason," Patricia DeArman said.

They added that Christopher DeArman, who'd been out of prison for about four years, was in the process of rebuilding his life.

"He had the biggest heart and no matter what you see on the news, what you read, you never ever meet anyone as loyal as him," Patricia told CBS 8.

"He was just a big dude with the kindest heart," said his only child, David DeArman. "We were just bonding, building a connection. and now all of that is gone."

CBS 8 reached out to San Diego Police for comment following the release of the body-camera video. They said that they are unable to comment because this is an active investigation being handled by the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

