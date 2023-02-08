SDUSD police officers announce lawsuit against district, superintendent and police chief

Officers allege problems stem from Chief Alfonso Contreras' relationship with a subordinate.

SAN DIEGO — Nine San Diego Unified School District police officers announced Wednesday they plan to sue the school district, the superintendent, and the department's police chief over allegations of corruption, favoritism, and retaliation.

According to attorney John Gomez, who represents the officers, many issues stem from an alleged personal relationship between Chief Alfonso Contreras and one of his subordinates, Sgt. Jenifer Gruner.

"It quickly became apparent there were now two camps within the same police department," said Gomez. "If you approved of the relationship between the chief and the sergeant, according to the evidence, you were afforded favoritism, better opportunities, better treatment. If you disfavored or did not support this relationship, you were subject to retaliation, intimidation, and bad treatment."

Gomez said this violates the code of ethics on the department's website and California law.

He said the officers first approached Superintendent Lamont Jackson about these allegations, but they said nothing was done.

Gomez said they have photos from Sgt. Gruner's Facebook account proves that she and Chief Contreras attended an out-of-state football game together while they were supposed to be working the clock.

Gomez said they want the district to place Chief Contreras on administrative leave, a full investigation, and an interim chief put in place.

Jesus Montana, one of the officers in the lawsuit, said he was the only one speaking to reporters Wednesday because the other eight officers fear retaliation.

"We are asking them to protect those who serve and protect our students. Not just sit back and protect those who serve the chief of police ... and his club," said Montana.

Gomez said they are not seeking a specified amount of damages.

CBS 8 reached out to San Diego Unified for comment. A spokesperson released the following statement: