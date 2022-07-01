x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sea lion wanders onto San Diego freeway, miles from ocean

Drivers pulled over and waved oncoming traffic away from the creature as it traversed the lanes and into a center-divider area.

SAN DIEGO — A sea lion that may have lost its bearings or been struck by wanderlust roamed onto state Route 94 in the Stockton area Friday, stopping traffic while concerned motorists, California Highway Patrol officers and SeaWorld personnel rescued the wayward aquatic animal.

The errant sea mammal appeared on the eastbound side of the freeway near SR-15 -- about three miles from San Diego Bay and some eight miles away from the ocean -- shortly after 9:30 a.m., CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said. 

In a statement, SeaWorld shared:

This specific sea lion has been rescued by SeaWorld’s Rescue team before and has a track record of wandering into odd places. In the beginning of November, this sea lion was rescued from Harbor Island Drive near the airport. After about a week of care, the animal was deemed ready and was returned. In December, the same sea lion was seen right along the boardwalk in Mission Beach, near a deli in Mission Bay and on the Navy Base in Point Loma.

Credit: SeaWorld
SeaWorld San Diego’s Rescue Team was contacted this morning by California Highway Patrol (CHP) and several members of the community about a sea lion spotted in the median on the 94 East highway, between Home Avenue and the 15. CHP reported the animal had crossed four lanes on the 94 East and then stopped in the median.

Drivers pulled over and waved oncoming traffic away from the creature as it traversed the lanes and into a center-divider area.

The Highway Patrol arrived a short time later and stopped traffic while SeaWorld animal handlers were en route. By the time they got there, the straying sea lion had made its way back across the roadway and taken refuge in an adjacent open area covered by ice plant.

The personnel from the maritime theme park used a net to capture the apparently unscathed sea lion, taking custody of it about 10:30 a.m., according to Bettencourt.

"So, happy ending," the officer said.

RELATED: News 8 Throwback: San Diego reporter Loren Nancarrow and crew sail to Antarctica with SeaWorld scientist in 1988

Related Articles

In Other News

Sea lion rescue on San Diego freeway