Del Mar could see affordable housing with Seaside Ridge project

Under state law, the city is required to build around 113 subsidized housing units to provide shelter for low-income Californians.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEL MAR, Calif. — If you are looking for a place to rent, you’ve probably already noticed San Diego's housing crisis.

A lack of affordable housing continues to be a major factor affecting low-income families. In Del Mar, there is little to no affordable housing.

Under state law, the city is required to build around 113 subsidized housing units to provide shelter for low-income Californians.

Now, a developer is pushing to help make that happen.

Frank Wolden spoke at a panel discussion this morning about the ‘Seaside Ridge project’.

It's a plan to build a 259-unit oceanfront housing project on a parcel of land on Border Avenue. A total of 42 of those units would be for low-income renters.

However, some critics say bringing more housing to a neighborhood that’s already saturated will bring even more parking issues.

“The parking is being addressed with additional parking, and it should also improve for the rest of the community,” said Wolden.

Meanwhile, locals like Patsy, who pay over $2,500 for a studio, favor bringing affordable housing into Del Mar.

“We have some vacant lots that need to be used for housing; the prices have quadrupled in the area,” said Patsy Deliver.

Advocates have also pushed for housing in cities like Del Mar and Coronado.

“Del Mar is one of the wealthiest cities in the county, and it employs people working in the fairgrounds, the race tracks, landscapes, and restaurants. It should house their employees who make this city work,” said Stephen Rusell, CEO of the SD Housing Federation.

Currently, Del Mar continues to review the Seaside Ridge project. Last month, It was announced that the location on Border Avenue is inconsistent with the current zoning.

However, they released a new report highlighting other, more fitting locations.