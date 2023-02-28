Sempra Energy announces another $2.09B in revenue as ratepayers struggle to make payments

When it comes to fourth quarter earnings, Sempra took in $743 million in 2022 which is up from the $688 million they posted in the fourth quarter of 2021.

SAN DIEGO — SDG&E’s parent company, Sempra Energy, held a quarterly earnings call to announce their profits on Tuesday. The call comes as San Diego ratepayers are dealing with skyrocketing bills.

During the call, Sempra Energy announced they made $2.09 billion dollars in 2022. When it comes to fourth quarter earnings, Sempra took in $743 million in 2022 which is up from the $688 million they posted in the fourth quarter of 2021.

SDG&E itself earned $915 million in 2022, that is up $96 million from 2021.

SDG&E says around $16 million is coming back to customers. They maintain the money will be used to help eligible customers with their bills. $10 million will support local non-profits with the other $6 million going to the “Neighbor to Neighbor” bill assistance program.

CBS 8 is continuing to look into Sempra Energy’s numbers and will update this page with what we find.