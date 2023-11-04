Snapdragon Stadium selected as host stadium for CONCACAF Gold Cup

Snapdragon Stadium was announced as one of 15 host stadiums for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is reaffirming its title as America’s finest sports city with the announcement of another world class sporting event heading to the county.

Snapdragon Stadium was announced as one of 15 host stadiums for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The 17th edition of Concacaf's tournament will be hosted in 14 U.S. cities and in Toronto.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a men's professional soccer tournament, featuring teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The men's national teams will compete starting June 16 through July 16.

Concacaf will crown the next national team in the region during the Final at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“The Concacaf Gold Cup is our flagship competition and showcases the very best of men’s national team football in the region. With each passing edition, this competition has reached new heights on and off the pitch and I am certain the 2023 tournament will deliver outstanding football, and capture the imagination of fans across our confederation and beyond," Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, Victor Montagliani said.

Snapdragon was featured in the announcement as one of four of the country's newest stadiums to host the Gold Cup, along with TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, CITYPARK Stadium in St. Louis and Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

"The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football, and world class events," Montagliani said. "This is a tremendous time for football in the region with Nations Leagues, men’s and women’s Gold Cups, and other exciting national team and club competitions taking place over the next three years as we head towards the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

To kick off the Gold Cup, Concacaf will hold the competition’s official draw on April 14 at SoFi Stadium. Match venue assignments and ticket information will be released following the official draw.

