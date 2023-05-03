Solana Beach woman to be sentenced Monday for murdering stepfather

A jury found Jade Janks guilty of killing her stepfather after she found hundreds of nude photos of herself on his computer.

SAN DIEGO — A Solana Beach woman will be sentenced Monday in the murder of her stepfather.

In December, a jury found Jade Janks guilty of killing her stepfather, Tom Merriman, after she found hundreds of nude photos of herself on his computer.

The first-degree murder verdict means Janks will face 25 years to life in prison.

"For a first-degree murder, this is what everyone gets; it doesn't matter if you're a nice person, not nice, or have positive attributions in your life," said Gretchen Von Helms.

During her week-long trial, Janks said the pictures were taken when she was between 16 and 26 years old.

After finding them, prosecutors say she drugged Merriman and strangled him on December 31, 2020.

Her defense argued he overdosed on sleeping pills in her car, and Janks hid the body under a pile of garbage next to his home because she didn't want to be blamed for his death.

"What made the prosecutor's case was all the texts about kicking him in the car, he's waking up. I'm gonna bonk him over the head. Come help me take care of him," Von Helms said.

She said prosecutors used those texts to show Janks intended to kill him.

"His defense was the gentlemen; her stepfather had taken pills before when he was in the car that night and had an accidental overdose because he died from that pill that he put in his mouth," she said.

Merriman was a prominent North County businessman who co-founded Butterfly Farms in Encinitas.

After over a day of deliberations, the jury ultimately found Janks guilty in late December.