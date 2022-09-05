Souplantation to reopen in La Mesa

The owners also have of an adult daycare and the seniors will use the space in the first half of the day.

LA MESA, Calif. — Souplantation is getting a new lease on life, after it shutdown all its restaurants at the start of pandemic.

The new owners plan to reopen up the Souplantation in La Mesa on Fletcher Parkway this summer with an interesting twist to their business concept.

"We are so excited to do this business," said kitchen manager, Hannah Romita.

Romita and her partner will be reopening Souplantation. They're also owners of an adult daycare and the seniors will use the space in the first half of the day.

"During the morning form 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be for the seniors," she said.

Then she says from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. the restaurant is open to the public.

"We just bring back the tables and make the customers feel comfortable being back here," she said.

The community can hardly wait.

People took to twitter when they got word of the reopening saying, "This is the best news I've gotten in months," and "I have hope for the world."

Souplantation used to have nearly 100 locations.

COVID forced them all to close in 2020. Infectious disease expert, Dr. Monica Gandhi, explained whether buffets pose any added risk to getting COVID.

"It's probably no more dangerous than standing in line when you're going to a concert or something you'd be doing together anyway at this point. If you're more vulnerable and really want to avoid wear a well-fitted mask," said Dr. Gandhi.

Souplantation fans can look forward to visiting and tasting all the old menu items once again.

"The same menu, the same recipes, we are not gonna change anything but keep it simple and healthy of course," Romita said.

Souplantation is scheduled to open on July 4th. They're hiring kitchen staff and open to anyone 16-years-old and older.