Police: South American gang targeting high-end San Diego homes back at it again

There have been at least four recent break-ins in Pacific Beach and La Jolla.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police said a gang that's been targeting high-end homes is back at it.



They’re known as the “South American Theft Group.” It’s believed since last year, they've broken into dozens of homes throughout the county.



And just within the last three weeks, at least four homes in north Pacific Beach and La Jolla have been hit, all under similar circumstances.



"Unsafe. Violated," said Marla Brackmann, the daughter of one of the recent victims.

Brackmann says her 86-year-old mother is still shaken up more than a week after thieves broke into her North Pacific beach home.



"This is just not the home she feels comfortable in anymore," said Brackmann.



It happened Dec. 3, while she was out having dinner with family. When she returned, she noticed the drawers in her bedroom were open, and stuff thrown everywhere.



"They went through the master bedroom very thoroughly and then kept going throughout the house because I don’t think they were finding enough," said Brackmann.



Ultimately, they got away with her wedding band, watches and some other sentimental pieces. Detectives believe they parked on a side street, came up through the backyard, and broke a window to enter the home.



"They were able to climb up the embankment and they left some footprints and then they tried to break the bedroom window and they weren't successful so they moved on to her bathroom window," said Brackmann.



According to SDPD, the most recent incidents occurred:

Dec. 3 on 1300 block of Vue De Ville Court in North PB

Dec. 3 on 1300 block of Vue Du Bay Court in North PB

Nov. 25 on 7000 block of Fairway Road in La Jolla

Nov. 24 on 5800 block of Rutgers Road in La Jolla

“Unfortunately the losses have been extensive,” said Lieutenant Brian Avera.

Lt. Avera says all signs point to the "South American Theft Group," a sophisticated gang, which has been targeting high end homes from north county to the south bay for over a year.



They're known to do surveillance leading up to a break in, sometimes posing as ride share or Amazon drivers, to ensure no one is home.



They usually enter through the rear of a house, often ones that back up to a hillside or golf course.



They're in and out within minutes, and generally stick to the master bedroom where valuables are normally kept.



"They're not coming in to take a large television. They'll come in wearing backpacks and satchels and that's because they're taking currency and small items jewelry watches and what not," said Avera.



Security cameras have caught them in the act several times, yet no one has been arrested.



Avera says extra officers are on patrol in La Jolla in hopes of changing that.



In the meantime, he suggests people lock their doors and windows, move their valuables to a different area of the house, and consider putting in cameras if you don't have any.



Brackmann says her mother did notice an unknown car parked near her home for several days with people inside, as well as a woman attempting to deliver a pizza she never ordered.

It’s unclear if either were signs or if anything could have prevented her mom from being a target. Still, she wants others to be aware, so they don't become one too.



"It's that same old you don't think it could happen to you, but if it's happened to my mom it will certainly happen to you."

