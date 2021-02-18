State of San Diego County Address: Watch live at 7 p.m.

Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, will deliver his first State of San Diego County Address on Thursday at 7 p.m.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — On Thursday, February 18, at 7 p.m. Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, will deliver his first State of San Diego County Address. This virtual event will include a live speech from Chair Fletcher along with pre-recorded segments from members of the San Diego County community.

The address will be live on The CW San Diego as well as streamed on CBS8.com and in the News 8 app.

The address will be interpreted into American Sign Language, Spanish, Vietnamese, Filipino, Chinese and Arabic.

Supervisor Nora Vargas joined Morning Extra to talk about what will be Nathan Fletcher's first State of the County address:

INTERPRETER SERVICES (Public zoom link available after 7 p.m.)

American Sign Language available on all channels

http://bit.ly/sotc2021