CBS 8 viewers have sent in videos showing strange, mysterious lights appearing across San Diego.

Mysterious lights have been reported across San Diego on Monday night.

CBS 8 viewers have sent in videos showing strange, mysterious lights floating in skies across San Diego.

The floating lights were shared across social media, some mentioning the previous sightings of floating lights in San Diego County.

Have you seen them?

anyone else seeing the strange lights in san diego rn? pic.twitter.com/l2dLNp7bkP — sophia (@whatidks) September 20, 2022

The weird lights are back!! Over San Diego Bay!! pic.twitter.com/C61oDZMbiU — Deb Root-White🇺🇸1776 (@Nimuedreamer) September 20, 2022

