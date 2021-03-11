Sullivan Solar Power closing? Customers try to figure out what to do next

Sullivan Solar Power has served San Diegans since 2004, but recently many customers say it seems the company is no longer in service.

SAN DIEGO — Customers of one of the largest solar companies in San Diego are frustrated after it has either closed or has stopped returning customer calls in the process of closing. As of Wednesday night, there had been no formal announcement from Sullivan Solar Power but customers were looking for help and trying to figure out what to do next.

Customers said the phone line to Sullivan still works, but with no one on the other end. Many are shocked to hear of them likely closing.

"I thought they were prospering. Sad to see. They've been a good neighbor," said Robert Catalano who works next door.

The company "suddenly" disappeared with no word to their customers.

"As of this second, we're out of what we paid the loan - already a few thousand dollars plus interest," said Chris and Stephanie who have been customers with Sullivan for three years. "If we lose the battery we're going to have to pay the loan and eventually get another battery that's another $9,000

They've received several emails including one letting them know there is a delay in shipping their new battery. After several calls to Sullivan though, they have had no luck.

"Nobody calls you back. Nobody answers," said Chris.

The two have now resorted to contacting their lawyer.

"I don't know what else to do. I can't go over and knock on the door. Nobody is there," said Chris.

The company has received several complaints on the Department of Consumers Affairs Contractors State License Board.

Complaints include "failing to exercise a qualifier's responsibility" and "abandonment without legal excuse of any construction project."

Many customers have turned their frustrations onto Yelp.

"Every time I go out of my garage and see the hole on the wall and the wires are dangling it's going to make me upset," said Chris.

Below are some ways you can formally file a complaint against a business: