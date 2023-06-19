SWAT standoff ends in Pacific Beach after several hours

SWAT teams gathered on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue near Gresham Street Monday morning.

SAN DIEGO — A SWAT standoff ended Monday morning after the third suspect surrendered at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach.

The standoff lasted about 5 and a half hours. SWAT teams were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. after a neighbor in the area heard a gunshot.

The neighbor told CBS 8 that he was watching TV when he heard a bang and dropped to the ground. It was then he saw a bullet scattering around in his apartment and called police. He was not injured.

Police and the SWAT team then arrived on the scene. Everyone in the apartment complex has been evacuated. There were three people inside. Two surrendered before 4:30 am. The final suspect surrendered Monday about two hours later.

SWAT team surrounded one unit in the complex.

It is unknown what led to this.

It is still an active investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.