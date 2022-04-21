Tackling the homeless crisis: generating solutions for San Diego County

That urgency was on full display at a community meeting in Lemon Grove Thursday evening, where residents came together.

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A recent poll out of UC Berkeley finds that 57% of San Diegans believe we're on the wrong track when it comes to dealing with challenging issues, like the homelessness crisis.

"I agree we are...I agree...for so many years," said County Board of Supervisors Nathan Fletcher, who toured a homeless encampment in Lemon Grove Thursday, helping provide outreach to those staying there.

He added that, for too long, addressing San Diego County's homeless problem was not a priority.

"We have brought forward massive investments in mental health, and substance abuse, and sheltering and housing," Fletcher told CBS 8, "But there hadn't been the urgency historically that there needed to be"

That urgency was on full display at this community meeting in Lemon Grove Thursday evening, where residents came together with members of the East County Homeless Task Force, working together to generate solutions.

"There is not a silver bullet solution," said Lemon Grove resident Stephanie Klein.

She said that more needs to be done to address the immediate behavioral health needs of many San Diegans who are unsheltered.

"That's part of what we are experiencing," said Klein. "People dancing in the streets, they're doing a lot of drugs, and that's okay, that's their choice. But when it becomes a safety concern for our communities, we need to address it."

One way to do that, Klein said, is to have a single point of contact to reach out to a homeless person, who could then shepherd them through the complex process of getting off the streets and getting help.

Rancho San Diego resident Bob Collins said it is imperative to abandon the "not in my backyard" attitude when it comes to building new shelters in local communities.

"Unfortunately, it is in our backyard, we have to deal with it!" said Collins.

Collins has proposed building a 'day center' for the homeless in El Cajon, similar to one already in downtown San Diego, where the homeless could grab a shower, receive mail, and get the help they need, including mental health services and job search resources.

"It would give them an opportunity where they can relax, not feel threatened either by citizens or by police," said Collins.

To that end, Supervisor Fletcher is backing a plan unveiled in his State of the County address, to make $10 million in county funds available to local cities, to help them create new shelters and other homeless services.

More details on that will be released in the next month.