Two teenagers shot and killed following National City house party

A 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were pronounced dead at a hospital, succumbing to their gunshot wounds from a Halloween house party.

SAN DIEGO — National City Police are investigating how a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were left dead after a house party Friday night.

"I heard sirens and a helicopter flying around in circles. Then, I saw flashing lights and a lot of policemen," said Jay Hernandez, who lives in National City.

National City Police rushed to the 1800 block of East 17th Street around 11:35 p.m. in National City after they received numerous 911 calls that two teenagers were shot.

"Last night, I was ripped out of my sleep with screaming that will never leave me. It was scary. I could hear the horror," said Lila Silva, a neighbor who heard the whole ordeal.

"There was a large crowd with the party, and when National City Police officers got here, additional assistance with the San Diego Police, Chula Vista, and the Sheriff's Department arrived to help secure the scene," said Lt. Derek Aydelotte, with National City Police.

Police were able to identify the victims, but their identities were withheld pending family notification.

"It's a tragic incident with an 18-year-old and 16-year-old killed. We need the public's help. Anyone at the party or in the neighborhood with information, please reach out," said Lt. Ayedelotte.

Meanwhile, neighbors worked on setting up a memorial for the teens who lost their lives too soon.

"It saddens me. Children shouldn't die at such an early age. Children are our future. This is a good, quiet neighborhood. It's strange for this to happen around here. I feel for their families, and I hope this doesn't happen again," said Hernandez.

Lila Silva, a neighbor who partially witnessed the incident, is no stranger to loss.

Silva recently lost two children of her own and feels heartbroken for the families.

"All we can do is pray for the families. Losing a child is devastating. It is worse to have to go through, especially something senseless," said Silva.

A 22-year-old was wounded in a shooting near San Diego State at a Halloween party days before this shooting occurred.

CBS 8 asked police if they are increasing patrols to monitor parties but has yet to hear back.

Anyone with information is urged to call the National City Police Department Investigations Division at 619-336-4457 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.