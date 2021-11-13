'This year is really different than last year'| Health experts warn of possible COVID-19 surge during holiday season

Health experts say they’re concerned about the possibility of another surge as we head into the holiday season.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Thanksgiving is just two weeks away and while we’re making plans for turkey and stuffing, doctors say you want to keep in mind that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away.

Experts say new coronavirus cases are up in 19 states, just in the past week compared to the week before and with the winter surge headed, doctors are a bit worried about what’s to come.

Infectious Disease doctor Monica Gandhi says we need to be careful of those who are unvaccinated and vulnerable people.

"This year is really different than last year," said Dr. Gandhi. "We have vaccinations but that doesn’t mean that we’re still not in this pandemic. The way I would think about the holidays is the people most vulnerable, if they are vaccinated to breakthrough infections are older people and immunocompromised people,"

Triple A predicts nearly 53 and a half million Americans will travel to see family and friends for Thanksgiving, which is about a 15% increase from last year.

Doctors recommend if you’re traveling, make sure to keep those practices in place. And the best protection is still getting the COVID-19 vaccine and of course, the booster for those who are eligible.