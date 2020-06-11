The America's Flag Project | Unifying America one state at a time

From the Mother Pelican of Louisiana, to the great bear of California - Richard Rovsek of the Spirit of Liberty Foundation wants to unite them all.

SAN DIEGO — Fifty stars, thirteen stripes of red, white and blue and while physically it’s just a piece of cloth, Old Glory is a is a symbol of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that Americans revere. At no time are the stars and stripes more present than now. Though we are choosing a president, a person who will speak under the American flag, the way they are elected relies on the states.

We as a nation are incredibly diverse in more ways than one. Each state has its own identity as unique as the next. If we see the American flag as our nationality, then we see our state flag as our character.

From the Mother Pelican of Louisiana, to the white palmetto of South Carolina, to the great bear of California - Richard Rovsek of the Spirit of Liberty Foundation wants to unite them all.

“This flag has captured the attention of people at the highest levels. It's gone beyond our wildest dreams. We did think conceptually it would help to bring America together,” said Rovsek.

For the first time in any official capacity, Rovsek and his team are unveiling their project of sewing together 50 state flags.

“But I think what we've created is unique and stands alone. And I think the name that we've titled it is America's Flag, because it is it's bringing 50 states together, all with different personalities, all the images into one great flag with a life of its own,” explained Rovsek.

The flag will even include the newest banner of Mississippi which was approved by their voters on Tuesday.