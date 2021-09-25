The final chapter of the Fulton Farm

For 128 years, the same family have lived in and worked the land atop a hill in San Marcos.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — In 1893 a man named John Fulton purchased 65 acres of land and perched his barn and house on top a hill.

128 years later its still there and currently on the property is John Fulton’s great-great-great-great-great-great granddaughter.

But for those who grew up on the Fulton Ranch or visited it in the summer time, like cousins George "Packy" McFarland and Clifford Hard will remember it as a backdrop to childhood and the many memories that come with it.

"The big pepper tree was a great thing to climb up and make forts in," said McFarland. "It was really like the Little Rascals or Andy of Mayberry. It was a great place to grow up. We did all sorts of not mischief. We had lots of fun."

But as time moved on, so did the kids.

Packy’s sister Mary moved to Nebraska and for the first time 128 years, the Fulton Ranch sits empty- the family believes it’s the right time to sell the historic property.

"I'm in my early 70's," said Hard. "And for someone to say, 'ah, aren't you sad?' it's going to be so. I am so blessed to have 70 plus years of memories here, a place to go for Christmas, for holidays, to visit relatives. I've always been welcome."

During the estate sale this weekend, curious shoppers browsed family relics or simply wanted to tour the old Fulton Barn on the hill.

But after the family finds a buyer for the old ranch, a piece of history will end in San Marcos. But the stories and memories of this house will be told for generations to come. Sometimes you have to go back to childhood to properly say goodbye.

"Right over here beneath that pepper tree," said Hard. "Packy and I spent the night sleeping outdoors just like a little kid as a way of saying goodbye."

The Fulton family currently has the property on the market.