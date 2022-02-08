Three alarm fire rips through family-owned business in National City

The Western Hose and Gasket building on Harding Avenue and 30th Street went up in flames at 11 pm on Monday.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through a family-owned business in National City overnight. The Western Hose and Gasket building on Harding Avenue and 30th Street went up in flames at 11 pm on Monday.

The three alarm fire was fought by multiple agencies including National City, Chula Vista, San Diego and Bonita.

The Battalion Chief spoke with CBS 8 and said they are preventing anyone going inside the building because they are concerned about it collapsing. Structural engineers and building officials have been called in to assess the building.

Another concern is the rubber, lubricants, plastic, paper filed and propane that is in the building.

He also said the damages may be in the millions of dollars, however, they do not have specific numbers at this time.

No injuries were reported during the fire.