Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego beaches

Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team has been busy.

Example video title will go here for this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula.

Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team has been busy.

"We're experiencing a 6' South swell; the conditions have changed a lot in the last six hours. We've got a lot of rescues on our North beaches, that's where all the action is," said Faumunia.

CBS 8 ran into Braiden Nex an experienced Oceanside Surfer who was Surfing near the Oceanside harbor.

"It's super consistent, the sets come every 15 minutes, it's pretty consistent," said Nex.

He said that consistency could put an inexperienced Surfer or swimmer in a bad spot.

"They could come dangerously close to the jetty and get sucked out and having to have Lifeguards rescue them," said Nex.

Hurricane Frank developed on July 7 and two days later it was a Hurricane. What made the energy focus more on Southern California was the path that it took sending the waves our way.

Much of the bigger waves have gone past San Diego but for Huntington Beach the timing couldn't be better with the start of the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing which got underway. That's not to say San Diego is missing out.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement saying this swell to last until Wednesday.

And with that Lt. Faumunia wants those going into the water to be aware of the strong Rip Current that the waves are creating.

"Rip Currents are categorized as Flash rips which are traveling rips which we're seeing a lot of brown choppy water you want to avoid.