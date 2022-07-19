Big waves hit San Diego beaches

Forecasters warn of high surf and strong rip currents.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mother Nature is putting on quite a show here in San Diego. Big waves are expected through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

San Diego beaches could see breakers in the 5 to 7 foot range with sets to 8 feet. Beaches that face southwest are likely to see the biggest waves, NWS said.

“It’s fun when you get one. It’s a really fun ride. I definitely got pounded my fair share of times,” laughed surfer Jackson Sawa. "There's no better alarm clock than that I guess to wake up in the morning.”

Lifeguards warn the water is too rough for inexperienced swimmers and surfers. If you do get in the water, swim near a lifeguard station.