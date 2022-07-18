Three San Diego Padres set to take part in 2022 All-Star Game

2022 marks the first time the Padres have had back-to-back years with multiple All-Stars since Adrian Gonzalez and Heath Bell were named to the team in 2009 and 2010

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Just days before the All-Star Game, Major League Baseball updated the 2022 All-Star Game rosters, and three San Diego Padres made the team.

Third baseman Manny Machado, starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and second baseman Jake Cronenworth will all represent the Padres in Los Angeles. 2022 will be Machado’s sixth All-Star Game appearance, Cronenworth’s second appearance and Musgrove will be going to the game for the first time.

2022 marks the first time the Padres have had back-to-back years with multiple All-Stars since Adrian Gonzalez and Heath Bell were named to the team in 2009 and 2010. The Padres had five players on the All-Star team in 2021.

CBS 8 is in Los Angeles to talk to all the players during both the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

A red carpet send off for our All-Stars 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XuIg1hD3Yg — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 18, 2022