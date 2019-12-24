SAN DIEGO — The holidays are once again upon us and hopefully you’re feeling the seasonal spirit. If not, these News 8 Christmas throwback videos should help put a smile on your face. From tiny gift-givers in 1969 to visits with Santa in the 1980s, these snippets of San Diego holidays of yesteryear are full of adorable and nostalgic treats. Plus, we gathered some throwback pictures of News 8 on-air and behind-the-scenes talent to share this holiday season.

News 8 wishes everyone safe and happy holidays!

Students at Louisa May Alcott Elementary School in the Clairemont area of San Diego shopped for gifts ahead of Christmas 1969. Teachers and staff had crafted the presents so that the children could afford to buy a little something for loved ones. The youngsters showed News 8's Jim Gordon what they had purchased but some were a little shy when it came to their time on camera.

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights has been around for decades and in 1977 News 8 reported live from the staple of the Christmas season. Cathy Clark and the "minicam" crew showed off some of the boats lighting up the water and the locals enjoying the scene from the shore. The parade has grown over the years and in 2019 boasted 80 decorated boats on display for two weekends in December.

A Christmas season tradition for kids in San Diego - and all over the country - is a trip to visit Santa Claus and tell him what is on your wish list. In 1987, News 8 was on hand as children took turns making their requests as they perched on old Saint Nick's knee. Sought after gifts that year included: Atari, Gobots, Disney toys, a rocking horse, a dog, air hockey, and more. The smiles on these little ones' faces are priceless - especially when one asks, "Are you the real Santa?" and is delighted by the answer.

Ahead of Christmas 1997, News 8's Larry Himmel took a road trip to Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles to find out how the other half lives at the holidays. Larry made a stop at Cartier where an employee showed off a window display worth $4 million, a 15-carat diamond ring that cost $1.75 million, and a necklace with heart-shaped yellow diamonds with a $1.5 million price tag. On the fancy shopping trip, Larry even spotted then-James Bond Pierce Brosnan out doing his holiday shopping.

