South Bay residents might be breathing in bacteria caused by Tijuana sewage

A new UCSD study found bacteria from the broken Tijuana sewage pipeline that flows into local beaches can become airborne and impact people further away than beaches

SAN DIEGO — If you live near Imperial Beach, you could be breathing in sewage bacteria.

Bacteria from Tijuana pipeline sewage can become airborne through sea aerosols and affect nearby areas on land, according to a new study by UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

“We’ve shown that up to three-quarters of the bacteria that you breathe in at Imperial Beach are coming from aerosolization of raw sewage in the surf zone,” the study's lead researcher and a Professor at Scripps Oceanography, Kim Prather said in a press release. She continued, “The aerosols can travel long distances and expose many more people than those just at the beach or in the water.”

Prather warns the public that the findings do not necessarily mean people are getting sick from the contaminated sea aerosols. The researchers are now investigating for viruses and pathogens in air samples to determine the risk aerosolized coastal water pollution will pose to the public.

The study was published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology. Researchers sampled coastal aerosols at Imperial Beach and water from the Tijuana River between January and May 2019.

The Tijuana Slough, Imperial beach, Silver Strand shorelines, and the Coronado shoreline remain closed as the Tijuana River flows into these waters due to a damaged 60-inch sewage pipeline.

13 million of gallons of sewage continues to flow into the water at South Bay beaches. The beaches will remain closed until sampling confirms that the areas are safe for water contact.

On the heels of this study, the San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality has issued a General Rain Advisory Wednesday for coastal beaches and bay due to recent rainfall. Beachgoers are advised to not make contact with the water during and 72 hours after it rained.

Rain caused urban runoff, which caused bacteria levels to rise in ocean and bay waters and could cause illness.

Here are the beaches that are under the Advisory:

Children's Pool in La Jolla

Tidelands Park in Coronado

Torrey Pines at the Penasquitos Lagoon Outlet

San Diego River Dog Beach in Ocean Beach

La Jolla Cove