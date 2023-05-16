'Emotional blackmail' | Self-check out machines now asking customers to tip

You may have heard of “tip fatigue” or “tipflation” but now people are asked to leave gratuities at self-checkout machines.

SAN DIEGO — You may have heard of “tip fatigue” or “tipflation,” but now, we’re starting to see “tip creep” when people are asked to leave gratuities at self-checkout machines, some calling it “emotional blackmail.”

CBS 8 talked with San Diegans about what they think of this growing trend.

“I think it’s odd, yes, the tip is for work being done above and beyond and doing extra,” said Kim Laramie. “So if nobody is doing the work for me, why would I be tipping them?”

The rise of self-checkout has eliminated the need for customers to interact with employees in businesses across the United States, but it hasn’t eliminated the option to provide a tip.

“Uh, first thought is I’d have to know where that was going,” said Marissa Grant. “But if it went to a general pool, I would say it was positive because it would benefit all the workers.”

Consumers are being met with prompts to throw in some extra money at self-checkout machines in airports, stadiums, cafes, and other shops. At a time when inflation is already hitting our pocketbooks, many are wondering – where are their tips going?

The companies CBS 8 spoke to said that the tips are going to employees, but tipping researchers aren't so sure.

"Machines don't have the same protections as tipped human employees. So while the law requires that something called a tip has to go to employees, when you're tipping a machine, you can't be quite so sure,” said Rachel Wolfe, Consumer Behavior Reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

“Tipping researchers say that people are much more likely to say yes than to say no when prompted with a tip. When you're thinking about the people who are stocking the shelves, even if you're not actually seeing an employee," Wolfe said.

"Tipping researchers say that companies are taking advantage of the fact that consumers are more likely to say yes to these things,” said Wolfe.

While tipping at a self-checkout machine may seem a little counterintuitive, some people are fine with the idea.

“Everybody has to put in somehow and I think it’s not a bad thing to help other people out, I mean, you get to choose to opt in or opt out and especially if there’s like an amount you can put in,” said Grant.

But others say if they’ve had little or no interaction with employees, there’s no reason to do it.

“Is the tip for me for doing the work?,” asked Laramie. “Ok, so if you’re checking your own items out, you’d like the tip to go to you,” asked CBS 8’s Brian White. “Of course I would, I’m doing the work,” said Laramie.