Mayor Todd Gloria in D.C. taking part in 'United We Stand Summit'

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Mayor Todd Gloria is in Washington D.C. at the White House to take part in a panel at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ United We Stand Summit.

According to a press release, the event is intended to counter the “destructive effects of hate-fueled violence and extremism in the United States.”

Mayor Gloria will be participating in a panel discussion with the Mayors of Mesa, Arizona, Oklahoma City, and Baton Rouge to spotlight that “there is broad, bipartisan consensus that hate-fueled violence has no place in America.”

The panel will also spotlight what cities, towns and communities can do to prevent and respond to hate-motivated violence.