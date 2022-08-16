Taking names: County approves program to track homeless people by name

County approved policy to help identify unsheltered people by name as a way to help track housing and needs.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon on a proposal to track homeless San Diegans by name. Staff members will now have 90 days to determine its feasibility – including cost.

By creating a database, county leaders say it will be easier to track the homeless population. As a result, if they move from city to city around the county, anyone helping them can see the services they've already received and better coordinate future assistance.

“It's really difficult to address homelessness and our homelessness crisis when we don't even know who is homeless,” said Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer.



Supervisor Jim Desmond added, “Somebody homeless in Chula Vista might get services, might get a diagnosis or things like that, and then if they move to Oceanside or some other part of the county - or the city of San Diego - we have to start over from square one again.”



The idea was brought to county supervisors by Greg Anglea, CEO of Interfaith Community Services. He explained the benefits at Tuesday's Board meeting.

“This will really allow us as service providers, local government, healthcare providers to work together off of a shared roster,” Anglea said. “Provide more person-centered care and also measure overall system effectiveness.”



Other homeless advocates also support the idea, but there is some concern that this list will give people living on the street a false sense of hope that they are closer to obtaining housing when they are not. And, they wonder, who will keep these lists current.

“You have to have a warm body sitting there, typing in the information into different software they are constantly obligated to do and that takes time away from actually helping house somebody,” said Michael McConnell, who has worked for decades helping homeless San Diegans.



This is not a new idea. It's already in place here in the county to help two specific groups - homeless veterans and youth.

County Supervisor Desmond says it's working. “The homeless veterans decreased by 30 percent and youth on the street without shelter decreased by 6 percent.”



Whether this can also be successful with a larger population has yet to be seen, especially since veterans and youth living on our streets have more resources at their disposal. If this does happen, it will be a voluntary program. County Supervisors make it clear that no one will be forced to give personal information.

