Two local scientists die in separate bike crashes just one day apart

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego's cycling and scientist communities are mourning the loss of two of its own after separate crashes that happened just one day apart.



On June 22, 75-year-old Allen Hunter II was killed after being hit while riding his bike on South Coast Highway 101 near Lomas Santa Fe Drive.



A 21-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run resulting in death or injury and felony DUI causing great bodily injury.



According to the Union Tribune, the victim was an Air Force veteran who went on to earn his PhD.



He retired in 2010 from San Diego-based Trex Enterprises.



On June 23, along North Torrey Pines Road near La Jolla Village Drive, 34-year-old Swati Tyagi was killed after she veered left into traffic.



San Diego Police do not believe the 74-year-old driver involved was impaired.



Tyagi was married with an 11-month-old son.



She was a postdoctoral researcher in the Hetzer Lab at the Salk Institute, where she received numerous recognitions, including the 2017 Salk Women & Science Special Award.



In a statement, Vice President and Chief Science Officer Martin Hetzer said,



"The shock and pain from Swati's sudden passing is raw and deep. We are struggling to process this heartbreaking news. Swati was a rising star with immense intelligence, noble modesty and boundless generosity."