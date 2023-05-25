Typhoon Mawar batters Guam, tearing through with 150 mph winds causing widespread damage

The power is out across nearly the entire Western Pacific Island, impacting more than 150,000 people. Typhoon Mawar is the most powerful storm to hit Guam in years.

EL CAJON, Calif. — The U.S. Territory of Guam is without power and underwater after getting slammed by a powerful super typhoon.

Heavy rain and winds up to 150 miles per hour have devastated the island.

CBS 8 spoke with one man, now living in San Diego, who is concerned for his family, friends and hometown.

Government officials said there has been no loss of life and only minor injuries. Some buildings including the hospital and airport were damaged, and countless homes collapsed or flooded.

Toppled trees and crushed cars, the category four typhoon unleashed winds up to 150 miles per hour and torrential rain, more than two feet in 24 hours. Government officials said it could be weeks before power is restored.

"They don't even have water. A lot of the water supply is down," Jeffrey Macaraeg said, was born and raised in Guam.

Guam is 3,800 miles west of Hawaii or 1,600 miles east of Manila, the Capitol of the Philippines.

Macaraeg now lives in San Diego though and serves as the President of the House of Chamorros, in Balboa Park. Approximately 20,000 other Chamorros also call San Diego home.

"It's an island lifestyle. I think you're closer to nature in Guam. They're going to need a lot of help, when it comes to structures," he added.

His nephew, sister-in-law, and high school buddies who still live there, all hunkered down. Only a couple have been able to get a message through saying they're safe.

"We're just in a waiting game, to find out what's going on," Macaraeg said.

Guam is a crucial hub for U.S. Forces in the Pacific, so despite incredibly spotty service, CBS was also able to speak to a mariner, on board the 32nd Street based SS Curtiss. San Diego's USS Nimitz is also en route to provide relief.

"I have never seen mother nature so furious. It was incredible," Jack Corn said. "The ship was rocking and rolling. It was bad, really, really bad."

Corn along with about 15 other San Diegans and 120 Marines, were forced to ride out the storm, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, due to problems with the engine.

"We're restricted to the ship, the base is locked down. So I haven't been able to get out and see what's gone on," Corn added.

The worst is thankfully behind them. Typhoon Mawar made landfall Wednesday night through Thursday morning, he says all was calm.

It's now time now to rebuild and heal.

The Governor of Guam declared a state of emergency so resources from FEMA are on the way. There may also be some fundraisers happening at the House of Chamorros in Balboa Park.