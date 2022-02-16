Ukrainians express solidarity in face of conflict

Ukrainian national and San Diego local Natalya Chung spoke with CBS 8 on her feelings about what is happening in her home country.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Though Natalya Chung and her 3-year-old son Daniel now live in sunny Escondido – the Ukrainian native still has strong ties to her home country.

Born in Lviv, she grew up in the Soviet Union and as a girl, saw Ukraine declare independence.

"In the past eight years, you know, whatever dosn't kill you makes you stronger," said Chung. "Eight years of uncertainty has made Ukrainian spirit very strong,"

But in the 30 years since the collapse of the Soviet Union, she said never has the will and resolve of the Ukrainian people been tested like this.

President Biden says Russia has more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been on high alert for weeks.

A mass of Russian tanks, troops and artillery stationed close to the border, the threat of invasion very real. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has frequently denied that he has plans to attack the independent nation.

The United States and NATO have been negotiations with Russia for a peaceful outcome.

"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue. This gives grounds for cautious optimism," said Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General. "But while we continue to work for the best, we must also be prepared for the worst."

Inside Ukraine, tensions remain high. Anxious civilians wondering what the future holds for their country.

To project calm and strength in the face of war with their neighbors, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared today as a “National Day of Unity”, people all over the country waving the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.

"They amazing me," said Chung. "Because they keep their peace and courage,"

Of course Natalya is worried for the fate of her beloved Ukraine, and her family who lives throughout the country.

But she believes in the strength of her people and their resolve to remain an independent nation.

"Of course they're concerned but they are not intimated by Russia anymore," she said. "The spirit of Ukraine is freedom and love. They would die for their country."