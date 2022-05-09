Is the heat keeping you up? | Unusual tips to help you stay cool during the heatwave

As extreme heat continues to hit all of California, people are looking for ways to stop sweating as they try to get some sleep at night.

SAN DIEGO — It is scorching hot! That's exactly what many San Diegans continue to complain about as record high temperatures sizzle.

Some are protecting themselves from the heat by staying hydrated and stocking up on gallons of water or ice, while others are taking advantage of businesses with AC.

If you don’t have air conditioning and are still trying to look for ways to help get through the unbearable heat, there are other unusual but effective tips that experts may recommend.

Taking an icy foot bath

The fastest way to start shivering in 90-degree heat may be to dip your toes in freezing cold water. just fill a bowl with ice and water –then just dip your toes.

Freezing your sheets

Simply throw the ones you have in the freezer for a couple of hours before bedtime. Then, pull them out, put them on the bed, and enjoy the cold.

However, experts say the amount of energy they can absorb from your body that night, will warm up the sheets in just a matter of minutes.

Just taking a cold shower

Take a cold shower, but wash your body in peppermint soap. The menthol in peppermint oil activates brain receptors that tell your body to feel something cooler.

Place cold rags on your wrist

Place a cold wash rag or ice bags on your wrists or drape it around your neck to cool your body. These pulse points are areas where blood vessels are close to the skin, so you'll cool down more quickly.

Now these are just some tips to help you stay comfortable during the heatwave, but if that doesn’t work follow the words of the late great Stuart Scoot and be as cool as the other side of the pillow.