15 students test positive for coronavirus at University of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — 15 positive cases of coronavirus among students at University of San Diego were reported Friday, according to the university’s Torero Blueprint webpage.

This makes up more than half of all the coronavirus cases documented in the last week at the private roman-catholic university.

All the student cases reported Friday were from students living off-campus.

Since the start of the semester, 28 students have tested positive for COVID-19. Four of them are living on-campus.

Two employees who work on-campus have tested positive for the coronavirus in the first three weeks of September.

USD media relations has been contacted by News 8 regarding the recent spike in cases.

School officials did not answer questions about previously reported cases before the 15 reported today. Questions asked included if the case-positive students were quarantined, how the students are physically feeling and if the mentioned students tested positive after mandatory testing implemented upon move-in.

USD Media Relations emailed to say they could not provide the details out of ensuring the privacy of students.

“What we can confirm is that any students who needs to be isolated or quarantined on campus will be moved to assigned units where university staff will be in constant contact with the student to monitor their health and to provide wrap-around services such as meals, laundry, and other needs,” the email stated, in part.

Currently, it is unknown if any of these students attended in-person classes while they had the virus, like two students at CSU San Marcos, or if the students are symptomatic.

University of San Diego adjusted the living situations for students living on-campus. According to the Torero Blueprint, the school’s reopening plan, students will live in one bed, one bath quarters.

630 students are currently living on-campus, with spaces to quarantine students if needed.

On Wednesday, San Diego County officials confirmed that all cases reported from local universities would count toward the county’s official running tally of coronavirus cases.