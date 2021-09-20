USPS celebrates Date Meet ZIP in El Cajon

The El Cajon ZIP code – 92021 – matches Monday's date for the first time in 100 years.

EL CAJON, Calif. — It’s is an extremely rare coincidence that brings the Bostonia Post Office in El Cajon to celebrate an event called “Date Meet ZIP”. People expecting a normal trip to the post office were quickly greeted with the surprise of the day.

Monday's date of September 20, 2021 matches the ZIP code of the post office which is 92021.

“It's super exciting to have it here. We are celebrating with our employees and obviously all of our customers," said Carolina Medina the manager of the unit.

She said the special day is important to celebrate since this perfect match only happens once every 100 years.

“Not everyone gets to celebrate it,” she added.

The alignment of calendar dates with ZIP codes occurs only once a century and in relatively few locations nationwide. Some post offices never get to experience the phenomenon.

The alignment was marked by the sale of a special commemorative envelope that features a “92021 Date Meets ZIP” postmark and a depiction of a popular El Cajon landmark. An excited employee shared with a customer that this was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to participate and purchase an envelope because this location will never see this again. Many people were seen purchasing the envelope for $3 each.

The rare item brought history buffs to partake in the day.

"Anything to do with dates and collectors items I just enjoy. I love to talk about history since I've taught San Diego history," said Ronnie Lynn a resident of El Cajon.