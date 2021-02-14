Pandemic won't damper Valentine's Day, restaurants are ready to serve

This weekend marks the first holiday since San Diego County health officials gave the green light for restaurants to serve customers outdoors again.

SAN DIEGO — It’s a big weekend for restaurants across San Diego County, who are opening their doors to customers celebrating Valentine’s Day this weekend.

It’s been a couple of weeks since the stay-at-home order was lifted, and Saturday night people were out enjoying the start of this Valentine’s Day weekend at Lou and Mickey's because well…they finally can.

“I’m happy to be out. It’s a beautiful day in San Diego," said Joanna Sledge, who's celebrating her 9th wedding anniversary with her husband Anthony.

This weekend marks to the first holiday since San Diego County health officials gave the green light for restaurants to serve customers outdoors again.

“To be honest, it wasn’t really Valentine’s. We don’t really celebrate it. We actually just celebrate the day of our engagement and it just happens to be so close to the day. So that’s what really brought us out.”

Sledge says Valentine’s Day will be low-key as usual for them and they’ll go out to have breakfast or brunch. This is good news for San Diego restaurants who’ve been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic began.

“I hate that it happened the way that it did, COVID. But to be able to come out now, it’s good. It makes me feel good that we could do that,” Anthony said.

The couple also says they just recently moved to San Diego, something they’ve been planning for years. They say not even the pandemic will damper the affection they have for the city or each other.

“I love my wife very much. Happy Anniversary. I’m glad you decided to give this guy a shot. Thank you."