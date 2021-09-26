Vehicle crashes into house in Rancho Bernardo

The homeowner was inside the residence in the 15600 block of Caminito La Torre at 9:20 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle slammed into the house.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A vehicle crashed through the wall and into a single-story house Sunday but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The homeowner was inside the residence in the 15600 block of Caminito La Torre at 9:20 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle slammed into the house, said Battalion Chief David Pilkerton of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews secured the home and a city building inspector and structural engineer were called to determine whether the residence was safe for the homeowner to enter, the battalion chief said.

The condition of the vehicle's occupants and how the crash happened were not immediately known.