Veterans Village of San Diego hosts 'Stand Down' event

The 3-day event, which runs from Friday July 29 through Sunday July 31, will provide meals, clothing, access to resources, hygiene items and entertainment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Veterans Village of San Diego will begin its annual Stand Down event at Roosevelt Middle School for homeless veterans, veterans at risk of homelessness or unemployed.

The 3-day event, which runs from Friday July 29 through Sunday July 31, will provide meals, clothing, access to resources, hygiene items and entertainment.

Akilah Templeton, CEO of Veterans Village, says the event is designed to help those veterans who are in need.

"Stand Down is designed to be a 3-day life changing and transformative experience for our homeless veterans and individuals who are at risk for becoming homeless, but it’s really about bringing our veterans a sense of community," Templeton said.

The organizations says there will be food donated from many community partners, two nights of overnight shelter and medical services provided by physicians and nurses from the VA and other medical partners.

There will also be legal services including San Diego Homeless Court, and other services including Paul Mitchell School haircuts, American Red Cross comfort kits and VA benefits counseling.

Participants and Volunteers may register for the event here. Same day registration for veteran participants is also accepted.