Vigil held for Micah Pietila-Wiggs, beloved Chula Vista athlete & former Little League World Series star

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Hundreds of friends and family held a celebration of life for Micah Pietila-Wiggs at Eastlake High School Wednesday. The vigil was filled with love and memories.

The night started off with a prayer from Micah’s uncle. Some of Micah's best friends spoke with tears, and laughter too.

There was a collage of photos and many of his peers shared their best times with someone who many say brought joy and happiness into their lives

"The moment he saw you there was a giggle or laugh that he had which he had that was indescribable. He knew you were there," said Doug Holman, Micah's little league coach from 2013.

Micah was a baseball player before heading to the University of New Mexico for a short while. This past Saturday he crashed his truck near the U.S.-Mexico border. His life cut short at just 21 years old.

"It echoes across this whole ceremony tonight. The kid was a phenomenal athlete and a great human being," said Joe Heinz, a friend of the family.

The night ended with everyone clapping for 21 seconds, signifying Micah's age, and the raising up of lights from everyone's cell phone for someone who has left a big mark in many peoples' lives.

Micah’s family said they would like him to be remembered as not only a great athlete but also a great person with a big heart. The family also said the outpouring of support has helped them get through this very difficult time.