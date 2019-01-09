SAN DIEGO — A new detection of virulent Newcastle disease was reported by the California Department of Food and Agriculture this weekend. In a Facebook post attributed to State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones, the agency said the disease was detected on Aug. 30 on a property in central San Diego.

Specifics on where the disease was detected were not given by the CDFA, however News 8 received a call from a Ramona resident who said authorities were visiting properties in the area to euthanize affected chickens. Similar accounts were reported on a Facebook page dedicated to reporting public safety issues in East County.

The CDFA's statement said that it was the first detection of VND in San Diego County since “this incident began in May 2018.”

“This case was identified when a private veterinarian submitted dead birds to the California Animal Health and Food Safety (CAHFS) Laboratory System,” the statement read in part. [See the agency’s full post below.]

CDFA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture were working through Labor Day weekend on control measures including:

Restriction of bird movement

Mandatory euthanasia of infected and exposed birds

Surveillance testing near the property where infection was detected

According to the USDA’s web page on VND, there have been 449 confirmed locations in California infected with VND so far this year. The agency says the disease is one of the most serious poultry diseases worldwide with a nearly 100% death rate in unvaccinated chickens.

“The disease is so virulent that many birds and poultry die without showing any clinical signs,” the USDA states online.

The disease is spread when healthy birds come in direct contact with bodily fluids from sick birds, according to the USDA.

Authorities say VND is not a food safety concern and that properly cooked poultry products are safe to eat.

The agency said residents should report any sick birds immediately to the Sick Bird Hotline at 866-922-2473.

Full statement from CDFA:

Virulent Newcastle Disease Update from State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones:

Detections of VND have decreased greatly over the last few months. Our priority remains to stop the spread of the virus and eradicate the disease. We have made significant progress toward this goal by identifying and clearing remaining pockets of disease, but this case reminds all bird owners in Southern California to remain aware of VND signs, practice good biosecurity, stop illegal movement of birds from property to property, and report any sick birds immediately to the Sick Bird Hotline, 866-922-2473. More information about VND, including biosecurity guidelines to keep birds healthy, is available on the CDFA virulent Newcastle disease web page.