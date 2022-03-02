'Energy costs are simply too high' | What can consumers do to lower SDG&E rates?

"SDG&E customers should let it be known that for far too long the electricity prices, the overall energy costs are simply too high," said UCAN's Executive Director.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — When it comes to outrage over these high bills, CBS 8 is as "Amped Up" as you are and we aren't letting this go, continuing to demand answers for you, until we get them. And if you’d like to give your feedback to SDG&E, you can do so by CLICKING HERE. If you’d like to file a complaint with CPUC, click here.

For weeks now, CBS 8 has been doing stories about SDG&E rate hikes. People are outraged over these high bills and many are wondering what can be done about the rising rates.



"California utility customers do have the means to make their complaints known, to raise their voices both at a regulatory level and also an individual customer level," said Edward Lopez, Executive Director of Utility Consumers' Action Network (UCAN).



He understands people are tired of hearing about ways to lower their individual bills, especially since many say they're doing all the right things, yet they're still too high.

That's where public pressure comes in.

SDG&E is not allowed to simply raise rates on their own.

They have to get permission from the California Public Utilities Commission.

The CPUC board is made up of five commissioners, all appointed by the governor.

Lopez suggests filing complaints with both the CPUC and your local representatives, in hopes at some point, it will lead to someone in power stepping up and taking action.

"SDG&E customers should let it be known that for far too long the electricity prices the overall energy costs are simply too high. It takes some effort and courage from a regulatory level to say enough is enough," said Lopez.

SDG&E says the rate hikes have to do several factors including wildfire protection, improved infrastructure, and a natural gas shortage.

A SDG&E spokesperson says:

"While there is never a good time to raise rates, we remain focused on building a safe, climate-resilient and reliable grid that enables our region to reach our sustainability goals."

If you’d like to file a complaint with CPUC, click here.