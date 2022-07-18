What to expect at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Comic-Con is just a few days away! The big event is back with a few rules.

SAN DIEGO — Comic-Con is just a few days away! Last November, they had the Comic-Con Special Edition. The big event is back with a few rules.

The Gaslamp and Convention Center may be bare right now, but coming soon it will be flooded with comic lovers and people in costume.

More than 135,000 tickets were sold making this year's Comic-Con event sold out. The Convention Center will transform into a comic’s dream from Thursday to Sunday.

"This is our first full fledged Comic-Con. There will be throngs of people from all over the country and all over the world," said David Glanzer, spokesperson for Comic-Con.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Many people have rolled over their tickets from then to now.

"It's a way to highlight entertainment that has artistic merit. There will be authors, writers, artists, and streaming companies," said Glanzer.

Everyone is required to wear a mask. You must show proof of your vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours of the event.

This year’s 4 day event will have award winning authors, and special guests, including Dwanye “The Rock” Johnson who is attending for the first time for his upcoming film “Black Adam.”

“San Diego Comic-Con, stand up and get ready!" says Johnson on Instagram.

A San Diego State University professor is participating in a panel hosted by a former “Star Trek” screenwriter.

"This is the biggest panel we’ve had in 5 years," said Africana Studies Lecturer at SDSU, Ajani Brown.

The panel will explore the stem field through the lens of black female astronauts, politicians, and doctors.

"They will be discussing their career path as well as what it took them to get into their positions. They have blazed a path. We want to highlight their careers and have the audience ask questions to know what it is like for African women in this field," said Brown.

A lot of excitement and anticipation for a San Diego tradition that’s gone on since 1970.

"Social distance, wear masks, and wash your hands. People are aware of that, so we hope for a great and safe environment," said Glanzer.