Spiderman exhibit opening at Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — Spider-Man is swinging over from the skyscrapers of New York for a stint at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park.

On July 1, the park’s newest museum will host the world premiere of the first-ever Spider-Man exclusive exhibit, “Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition” celebrating 60 years of the character Marvel’s Stan Lee and Steve Ditko first introduced to the world in 1962. This is the only time and place for fans of the Superhero to experience the immersive attraction.

The best part is – as the dawn of Comic-Con rises citywide – the exhibit is open to all, not just the lucky badge holders.

Spider-Man has reached fans of all ages through comic books, video games, cartoons, a Broadway play, movies and more – all of which will be displayed, along with:

Never-before-seen original comic art

Large-scale character photo stations (yes, including an upside-down, life-size Spider-Man)

Movie props to show how the web-slinger has become a multimedia icon.

Origin stories of your favorite versions of Spider-Man, and the villains you love to hate

Guests will also be able to explore the history of Spiderman from his beginning to his current place as a pop culture icon. They will also be able to experience interactive installations and set pieces, learn about the many creators who have contributed to the Spider-Man mythos, and discover a number of artifacts from the past six decades.

The exhibit will be open Mondays-Sundays from 10 am through 6 pm. All ages are welcome, but you will need a ticket. Tickets are $30 for adults 18+, $18 for kids ages 4-12, and $24 for Seniors, students and Military.