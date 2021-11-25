San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition | What you need to know to attend

The event will look a little different due to the pandemic and all attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and all must wear.

SAN DIEGO — Comic-Con Special Edition is expected to draw between 40,000 to 60,000 people, a much smaller group than the convention's typical 135,000 attendees. The November event will run November 26 through 28, 2021.

The event will look a little different due to the pandemic and all attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and all must wear a mask.

Mask Guidelines

All face coverings must fit properly and snugly, must secure under your chin, and fully cover your nose and mouth.

Not permitted are:

Face coverings that are not able to be secured under your chin, including bandanas or scarves

Neck gaitors

Mesh face coverings

Face coverings that have exhalation valves

Damaged/torn face coverings

Approved face coverings must be visible at all times and may not be concealed under costume headwear/masks.

Proof of vaccination/recent negative test

The CDC or WHO COVID-19 vaccination record card received when you were vaccinated

A photocopy of the vaccine card (front and back)

A photo of the vaccine card (front and back) on a phone or any other electronic device

A digital record issued by the Department of Public Health or an approved company that includes a QR code that when scanned by a SMART Health Card reader displays your date of birth, vaccine dates and vaccine type

Type of test (indicating it is a PCR/NAAT or antigen test)

Entity issuing the result (e.g. laboratory, healthcare provider, or telehealth service)

Specimen collection date. A negative test result must show the specimen was collected on or after Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Information that identifies the person (full name plus at least one other identifier such as date of birth) and matches ID shown

Negative test result

Click here for more on the COVID protocol for the Comic-Con Special Edition.

The panels, speakers and full schedule are found on the Comic-Con website, featuring fan favorites from Pokémon Go to Avatar and X-Men.

However, there won't be a packed-out panel in Hall H this time, that space will serve as the registration area.

Also happening at the same time, the Comic-Con Museum will have a soft opening in Balboa Park as another pop culture attraction during a busy Thanksgiving weekend.

Comic-Con Special Edition registration and badges are still available.