San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition | What you need to know to attend

SAN DIEGO — Comic-Con Special Edition is expected to draw between 40,000 to 60,000 people, a much smaller group than the convention's typical 135,000 attendees. The November event will run November 26 through 28, 2021.
The event will look a little different due to the pandemic and all attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and all must wear a mask.
Mask Guidelines
All face coverings must fit properly and snugly, must secure under your chin, and fully cover your nose and mouth.
Not permitted are:
- Face coverings that are not able to be secured under your chin, including bandanas or scarves
- Neck gaitors
- Mesh face coverings
- Face coverings that have exhalation valves
- Damaged/torn face coverings
Approved face coverings must be visible at all times and may not be concealed under costume headwear/masks.
Proof of vaccination/recent negative test
- The CDC or WHO COVID-19 vaccination record card received when you were vaccinated
- A photocopy of the vaccine card (front and back)
- A photo of the vaccine card (front and back) on a phone or any other electronic device
- A digital record issued by the Department of Public Health or an approved company that includes a QR code that when scanned by a SMART Health Card reader displays your date of birth, vaccine dates and vaccine type
- Type of test (indicating it is a PCR/NAAT or antigen test)
- Entity issuing the result (e.g. laboratory, healthcare provider, or telehealth service)
- Specimen collection date. A negative test result must show the specimen was collected on or after Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Information that identifies the person (full name plus at least one other identifier such as date of birth) and matches ID shown
- Negative test result
Click here for more on the COVID protocol for the Comic-Con Special Edition.
The panels, speakers and full schedule are found on the Comic-Con website, featuring fan favorites from Pokémon Go to Avatar and X-Men.
However, there won't be a packed-out panel in Hall H this time, that space will serve as the registration area.
Also happening at the same time, the Comic-Con Museum will have a soft opening in Balboa Park as another pop culture attraction during a busy Thanksgiving weekend.
Comic-Con Special Edition registration and badges are still available.
