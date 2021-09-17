San Diego Comic-Con 'Special Edition' event to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Comic-Con organizers will require all attendees to follow its new COVID-19 policy for its first in-person event in two years this fall.
Tickets for the Comic-Con Special Edition event go on sale later this month and fans will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Organizers said attendees must also provide verification of full COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of each day of attending the event.
Comic-Con organizers posted the following statement on their website regarding acceptable face covering requirements for COVID-19:
“While San Diego Comic Convention, (“SDCC”) cannot guarantee that its participants will not become infected with COVID-19, SDCC will, at a minimum, comply with all state and local requirements, including, masking, social distancing, limiting attendance, postponing an event and/or cancelling an event, if required. In light of the ongoing spread of COVID-19, SDCC will require that every participant (each a “Participant”) in any SDCC events and activities (each an “Activity”) wear an approved face covering regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, fit snugly against the sides of the face, and not have any gaps.”
Badge Sale
Comic-Con’s badge sale kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2021. Fans gearing up to attend Comic-Con Special Edition must have a Comic-Con Member ID account for the registration session and to buy a badge. The event takes place on November 26-28, 2021.
- You can purchase badges for up to three people – yourself included – if you are randomly selected for a registration session.
- Each person must have their own confirmed Comic-Con Member ID. In order to purchase a badge for another attendee, you will need their last name and Member ID.
- Only use one browser tab or instance when trying to purchase badges. Multiple tabs within the same browser can confuse the waiting room/badge sale process and cause your transaction to fail.
Earlier this year, organizers had to cancel its in-person spring 2021 show due to concerns for public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH: It's Comic-Con@Home again, but here's what you can do. (July 2021)