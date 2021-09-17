San Diego Comic-Con 'Special Edition' event to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Comic-Con organizers will require all attendees to follow its new COVID-19 policy for its first in-person event in two years this fall.



Tickets for the Comic-Con Special Edition event go on sale later this month and fans will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Organizers said attendees must also provide verification of full COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of each day of attending the event.



Comic-Con organizers posted the following statement on their website regarding acceptable face covering requirements for COVID-19:



“While San Diego Comic Convention, (“SDCC”) cannot guarantee that its participants will not become infected with COVID-19, SDCC will, at a minimum, comply with all state and local requirements, including, masking, social distancing, limiting attendance, postponing an event and/or cancelling an event, if required. In light of the ongoing spread of COVID-19, SDCC will require that every participant (each a “Participant”) in any SDCC events and activities (each an “Activity”) wear an approved face covering regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, fit snugly against the sides of the face, and not have any gaps.”