Fire at Camp Pendleton burns to 1,115 acres, poses "no threat to anything"

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — A vegetation fire broke out Saturday in the X-Ray Impact Area at the Camp Pendleton Marine Base.
The most recent update at 9:18 p.m. on Saturday said the fire was currently at 1,115 acres within containment lines.
Camp Pendleton Fire Department crews were working on full containment but the forward rate of spread has been stopped, according to an earlier tweet.
"It poses no threat to anything but smoke will be seen for the remainder of the day," the tweet from the base said.