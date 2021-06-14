WILDFIRES | What you need to know to prepare, stay safe

With warm dry temperatures, the potential for devastating wildfires is high across California.

SAN DIEGO — Throughout California, temperatures are on the rise. This long stretch of dry and hot weather is what Cal Fire says they prepare year-round for.

Cal Fire says that currently all of their front-line pieces of equipment are fully staffed and ready to go if needed. They also added that they prepare year-round for these exact situations.

As these heat waves stretch for longer periods of time, there's more fuel for those fires along the way. Add on the already existing drought conditions and concerns only increase.

Here are some things you can do to prepare for wildfire season in California.

